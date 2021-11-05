Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $165.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.34 and a 1 year high of $166.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.