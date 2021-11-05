Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 37,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

