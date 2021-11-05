M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,003 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

