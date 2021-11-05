M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $133,000 in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.80. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

