M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

CXM opened at $17.69 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.56.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

