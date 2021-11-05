MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 621.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,770 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $171,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MTG. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

