MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on December 15th

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend by 64.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MGM Resorts International has a payout ratio of -1.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

NYSE MGM opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

