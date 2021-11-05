MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $54.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a negative rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.12.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE MGM traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 153,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $1,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.