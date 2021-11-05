MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Up 10% After Strong Earnings

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $74.69 and last traded at $74.14. 778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 53,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.41.

The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324 in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 226,421 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 65.9% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 442,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 197.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 61.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after buying an additional 85,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.33.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

