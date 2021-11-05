Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.34.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.86. The company had a trading volume of 130,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,768. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $83.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 164,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,551,000 after buying an additional 242,461 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $4,246,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

