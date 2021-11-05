Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $299.90 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by Fundamental Research from $281.70 to $299.90 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software giant’s stock.

“Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Q1 Will be Tough to Beat

Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Q1 Will be Tough to Beat” and dated October 27, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.



Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.46. The company had a trading volume of 405,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,909,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $336.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $35,380,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

