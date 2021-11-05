MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday.

MVIS opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 3.61. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MicroVision by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MicroVision by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MicroVision by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MicroVision by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MicroVision by 479.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 51,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

