MicroVision’s (MVIS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroVision will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.