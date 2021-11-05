Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $838.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 830.90 ($10.86), with a volume of 68078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828 ($10.82).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 807.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 774.51. The company has a market capitalization of £510.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

