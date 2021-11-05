Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $807.97

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 807.97 ($10.56) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.82). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 828 ($10.82), with a volume of 102,268 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £506.32 million and a P/E ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 807.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 774.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

