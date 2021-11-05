MidasProtocol Hits Market Capitalization of $273,542.95 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $273,542.95 and approximately $59,451.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.00245175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00096740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

