Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

MSBI opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $565.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 31.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 364.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

