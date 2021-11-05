Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.85. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 20,967 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.