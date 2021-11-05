MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 384 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $412.44. 54,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.06 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.