MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 17.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

