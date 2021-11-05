MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after buying an additional 574,482 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.12. The stock had a trading volume of 41,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,000. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $375.15. The stock has a market cap of $392.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.