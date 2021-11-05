MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 669,414 shares of company stock worth $95,509,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $145.06. 74,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,769,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.