MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,465,081. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $152.10 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.17.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.