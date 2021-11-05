MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 307 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $633.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $614.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock worth $16,999,580 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

