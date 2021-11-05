Millennium Management LLC Acquires 12,680 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of PACCAR worth $70,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

