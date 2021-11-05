Millennium Management LLC Acquires 524,090 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 684.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,090 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.81% of MasTec worth $63,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MasTec by 441.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $89.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

