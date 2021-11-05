Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 490.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479,926 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $74,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,100,000 after buying an additional 72,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $4,995,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

