Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,711,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,697,737 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $62,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $39.15 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.