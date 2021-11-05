Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.
NYSE:MLR opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $47.57.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.16 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%.
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.