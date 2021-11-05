Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE:MLR opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.16 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1,604.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

