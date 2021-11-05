Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIME. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,480.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,720 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,134. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

