Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will report $19.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minim’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.01 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Minim reported sales of $13.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full year sales of $64.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.40 million to $65.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $87.99 million, with estimates ranging from $85.98 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minim.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MINM. Northland Securities began coverage on Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 million, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.19. Minim has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.70.

In other Minim news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 20,000 shares of Minim stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,883.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,198 shares of company stock worth $57,641. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minim (MINM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.