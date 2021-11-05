Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

MINM stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.55. 115,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,080. Minim has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Minim news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $15,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 26,198 shares of company stock valued at $57,641 in the last ninety days. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MINM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Minim in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

