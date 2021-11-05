Mizuho Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $150.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.22.

NYSE:SPG opened at $165.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $119,235,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

