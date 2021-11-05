MML Investors Services LLC Buys 612 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 211,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,195,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

NYSE BLD opened at $260.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $154.30 and a 1-year high of $266.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

