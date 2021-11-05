MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

