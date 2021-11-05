MML Investors Services LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,036 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $2,098,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 86,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

