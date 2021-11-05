MML Investors Services LLC Invests $347,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth approximately $10,877,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $23,761,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.24 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

