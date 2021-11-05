MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $126.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Several research firms have commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.