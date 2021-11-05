MML Investors Services LLC Sells 118 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 688.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,025,000 after acquiring an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,124,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares during the period.

Shares of GMF opened at $126.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.14. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

