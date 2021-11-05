MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 163.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

PSL opened at $92.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.57. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.354 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

