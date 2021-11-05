Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $348.00 at Piper Sandler

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $348.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $284.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,358,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 646.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $655,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 27.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Moderna by 874.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.