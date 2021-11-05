Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MOD opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $571.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

