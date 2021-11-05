ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share.

ModivCare stock traded down $15.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ModivCare stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODV. Barrington Research increased their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

