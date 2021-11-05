Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $256.00 to $281.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $304.84 and last traded at $304.52, with a volume of 7945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.46.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.88.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.