Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

MNTV traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. 1,121,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,167. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.27. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,769,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

