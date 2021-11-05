Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $10.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 2,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,024. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $218.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

