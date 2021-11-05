Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:MTRYU) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 10th

Monterey Bio Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MTRYU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 10th. Monterey Bio Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRYU opened at $10.21 on Friday. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

