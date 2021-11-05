MoonSwap (MOON) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,247.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $9,247.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.04 or 0.00324776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,210,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,190,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.