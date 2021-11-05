Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:MGNS opened at GBX 2,295 ($29.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,228 ($16.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,443.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,311.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total transaction of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

