Morgan Stanley Boosts Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target to $121.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBOE. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $132.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average is $119.20. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,896,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,123,000 after buying an additional 147,613 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

